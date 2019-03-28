Gov. Inslee says he will sign bill to raise WA smoking age to 21

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's smoking age will soon be raised to 21.

Yesterday, state lawmakers approved a bill to solidify the change and now Governor Jay Inslee confirms he will sign it.

Inslee tweeted his support for the bill Wednesday, emphasizing how the change will help protect the health of future generations.

#Tobacco21 is the most preventative, cost-effective policy we can adopt to protect the health of our youth. Trudi and I have supported this bill for years – and I look forward to signing it. #RaiseTheAge #Washington21 #waleg pic.twitter.com/7ifXweZTES — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 27, 2019

Once the bill has the governor's signature, it will take effect January 1, 2020. Washington will join six states and nearly 400 cities and counties that have already raised the age to buy tobacco to 21.

The bill not only raises the age to purchase tobacco, but also to purchase e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

CDC data show youth smoking has been trending downward since at least 2011, but vaping has seen a dramatic increase. Late last year the US Surgeon General issued an advisory showing e-cigarette had jumped 78 percent among high-schoolers from 2017-2018.

