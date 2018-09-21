Gorgeous weather ahead as summer changes to fall
SPOKANE, Wash - You couldn't ask for a better forecast for most areas as summer changes to fall this weekend in the Inland Northwest.
Fall officially begins at 6:45 pm Saturday.
If you're heading out to early morning soccer games Saturday or to Greenbluff for the first weekend of the Fall Harvest Festival, expect temperatures in the mid-50s in the morning, climbing towards a high of 70 degrees. Expect a breezy morning, though, with a slight chance of showers in some areas. It will be a little chillier Sunday with a forecast high of 66 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
The first week of fall looks gorgeous in Spokane, with no chance of rain in the forecast and high temperatures in the low 70s.
For a detailed forecast, check out the kxly.com weather page.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- WA lawmakers urge resolution of trade dispute, say Moses Lake's REC faces closure
- Spokane Public Schools considers staffing changes to address budget shortfall
- Gorgeous weather ahead as summer changes to fall
- Vice President Pence tentatively scheduled to visit Spokane, campaign for Rep. McMorris Rodgers
- Fire danger in Kootenai County to be lowered
- 'It's a big family:' Nichols Brothers body shop closes after 55 years