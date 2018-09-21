News

Gorgeous weather ahead as summer changes to fall

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 03:16 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash - You couldn't ask for a better forecast for most areas as summer changes to fall this weekend in the Inland Northwest.

Fall officially begins at 6:45 pm Saturday. 

If you're heading out to early morning soccer games Saturday or to Greenbluff for the first weekend of the Fall Harvest Festival, expect temperatures in the mid-50s in the morning, climbing towards a high of 70 degrees. Expect a breezy morning, though, with a slight chance of showers in some areas. It will be a little chillier Sunday with a forecast high of 66 and a 20 percent chance of showers.

The first week of fall looks gorgeous in Spokane, with no chance of rain in the forecast and high temperatures in the low 70s.

