SPOKANE, Wash. - NEW YORK (AP) -- The Gonzaga women's basketball team moved to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The women moved up from No. 22 last week, fresh off their win the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The women's basketball team beat Purdue 63-50.

Stanford moved up to No. 1 for the first time in seven years. The Cardinal received 23 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday. Stanford was last No. 1 for six weeks in 2012.

Its ascension came after a weekend that saw previous No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Baylor both lose on Saturday. It was only the third time since the Top 25 became a writers' poll before the 1994-95 season that the top two teams lost on the same day.

Louisville jumped six spots to No. 2 after knocking off Oregon, which fell to third. The Cardinals got five first-place votes. UConn, which was the only top-10 team that didn't play over the holiday weekend, received the other two first-place votes and remained No. 4.

Oregon State moved up to No. 5. South Carolina and Baylor were Nos. 6 and 7. The Gamecocks beat the then-No. 2 Lady Bears in the Paradise Jam tournament.

Florida State, Maryland and Mississippi State rounded out the first 10 teams in the poll.

Missouri State entered the Top 25 for the first time since 2004, coming in at No. 22. Michigan and LSU also got ranked at Nos. 24 and 25. South Florida, Syracuse and West Virginia all fell out of the poll.