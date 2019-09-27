Gonzaga University breaks ground on new science and engineering facility

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash. - A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Gonzaga campus on Thursday for a new $56 million science and engineering facility.

The 82,000 square foot building will add labs and classrooms on the Southwest side of campus.

"The contributions to Spokane around computer science, engineering, and all of the science fields are utterly critical to solving social, technological, and economic challenges," said Senior Vice President Deena Gonzalez.

The new facility is expected to open in fall of 2021.