Gonzaga University breaks ground on new science and engineering facility
SPOKANE, Wash. - A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Gonzaga campus on Thursday for a new $56 million science and engineering facility.
The 82,000 square foot building will add labs and classrooms on the Southwest side of campus.
"The contributions to Spokane around computer science, engineering, and all of the science fields are utterly critical to solving social, technological, and economic challenges," said Senior Vice President Deena Gonzalez.
The new facility is expected to open in fall of 2021.
CLICK HERE to learn more.
Previous Story
WATCH: Spokane Fire discusses keeping homeless community warm as cold weather moves in
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
- Free fun things for the family this weekend in Spokane
- Columbia River closed to salmon and steelhead fishing
- Washington State Patrol buying hybrid SUVs
- Washington joins other states in flavored vaping ban
- 3 arrested for driving hemp through Idaho given probation