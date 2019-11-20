News

Gonzaga's Killian Tillie makes season debut for tonight's game

By:

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 05:44 PM PST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 06:16 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's Killian Tillie is making his comeback for Tuesday night's game against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks. 

In October, the university announced the Gonzaga forward would be out indefinitely while he underwent a knee procedure. 

