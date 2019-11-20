Gonzaga's Killian Tillie makes season debut for tonight's game
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's Killian Tillie is making his comeback for Tuesday night's game against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks.
In October, the university announced the Gonzaga forward would be out indefinitely while he underwent a knee procedure.
READ: Gonzaga's Killian Tillie out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery
