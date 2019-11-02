Gonzaga's Brock Ravet out indefinitely, citing personal reasons

Gonzaga University Men's Basketball

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga freshman guard Brock Ravet is taking an indefinite leave of absence, the university said on Friday.

In a statment, Sports Information Director Barrett Henderson said Ravet is leaving for personal reasons, and did not specify if or when he will be returning.

"We're 100 percent supportive or Brock's decision and we want the best for him," said GU Head Coach Mark Few. "We're doing everything we can to support him."