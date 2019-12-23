Gonzaga moves to No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 basketball poll

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga became the sixth team this season to reach No. 1 in the Top 25 men's college basketball poll on Monday.

The Zags moved to No. 1 fresh off their win over Eastern Washington in the Kennel. The bulldogs dominated the Eagles 112-77 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1. This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year's Day. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition to this week's poll/.

1. Gonzaga

2. Ohio St.

3. Louisville

4. Duke

5. Kansas

6. Oregon

7. Baylor

8. Auburn

9. Memphis

10. Villanova

11. Michigan

12. Butler

13. Maryland

14. Michigan St.

15. San Diego St.

16. Virginia

17. Florida St.

18. Dayton

19. Kentucky

20. Penn St.

21. Washington

22. West Virginia

23. Texas Tech

24. Arizona

25. Iowa