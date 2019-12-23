Gonzaga moves to No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 basketball poll
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga became the sixth team this season to reach No. 1 in the Top 25 men's college basketball poll on Monday.
The Zags moved to No. 1 fresh off their win over Eastern Washington in the Kennel. The bulldogs dominated the Eagles 112-77 on Saturday.
RELATED: No. 2 Gonzaga routes Eastern Washington at home, 112
The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1. This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year's Day. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition to this week's poll/.
1. Gonzaga
2. Ohio St.
3. Louisville
4. Duke
5. Kansas
6. Oregon
7. Baylor
8. Auburn
9. Memphis
10. Villanova
11. Michigan
12. Butler
13. Maryland
14. Michigan St.
15. San Diego St.
16. Virginia
17. Florida St.
18. Dayton
19. Kentucky
20. Penn St.
21. Washington
22. West Virginia
23. Texas Tech
24. Arizona
25. Iowa
