Gonzaga ranked fourth Best University in West

SPOKANE, Wash. - U.S. News & World Report, in its annual college rankings, ranks Gonzaga University the fourth best regional university in the West for the fourth straight year.

Gonzaga ranks No. 1 among the West's regional universities for its strong commitment to undergraduate teaching.

This marks the 20th consecutive year that Gonzaga has been ranked among the top four regional universities in the West, and the 24th consecutive year it has been ranked among the best regional universities.

The University's overall ranking is based on methodology involving multiple indicators, including retention and graduation rates, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.

The rankings are available online.