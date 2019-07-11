Gonzaga Prep cross country coach Joe Feryn passes away

Kristian Egelund Running shoes.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Prep community is coping with the loss of their beloved cross country coach Joe Feryn.

Feryn had been fighting cancer for the last three years.

The school shared this message from Feryn's wife Angie:

Just before 5:30 on July 5th, our beloved Joe Feryn won his race. His legs were restored and his stride was strong, his lungs were renewed and his breaths were full. The wind was at his face and the prayers of all of you were at his back. His room was filled with the love of family--we held him and told him just how much he's loved as he crossed the finish. We are hobbling, but it will bring us great joy to celebrate him with all of you

The community will celebrate Feryn at a service on July 27. Friends and family members will gather in the Scarpelli Gymnasium at Gonzaga Prep at 10 a.m. After celebrating Mass, those attending will gather at the track to walk a final lap and cross the finish line in Feryn's honor.

