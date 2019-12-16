Gonzaga moves to no. 2 in latest AP rankings
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Zags are ranked no. 2 in the Associated Press' latest top 25 poll.
Kansas moved up to no. 1 while Louisville dropped to no. 3 and Duke moved to no. 4.
The Bulldogs earned their first win in the McKale Center on Saturday, beating Arizona 84-80. It marked the Zags' third victory over a top-25 team this season.
Arizona moved from no. 15 to no. 16 following the loss.
This week, Gonzaga is getting ready to host North Carolina in the Kennel. The Tar Heels dropped out of the Top 25 this week following their loss to unranked Wofford.
