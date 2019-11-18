Gonzaga men's basketball stays at no. 8 for another week
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Zags will stay at no. 8 in this week's AP Top 25 rankings.
The Bulldogs took their fourth win of the season in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge each scored 16 points, helping lead the Zags to a 79-49 win.
Filip Petrusuv added 14 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Bulldogs overcome a slow start. Freshman Drew Timme had 11 points.
