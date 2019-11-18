News

Gonzaga men's basketball stays at no. 8 for another week

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:08 AM PST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:08 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Zags will stay at no. 8 in this week's AP Top 25 rankings. 

The Bulldogs took their fourth win of the season in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies. 

Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge each scored 16 points, helping lead the Zags to a 79-49 win. 

Filip Petrusuv added 14 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Bulldogs overcome a slow start. Freshman Drew Timme had 11 points. 

