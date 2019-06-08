Gonzaga Men's Basketball ranks No. 7 on ESPN's "Way-Too-Early Top 25"

BRISTOL, Conn. - On Thursday, ESPN released their NCAA Basektball "Way-Too-Early Top 25" rankings, placing Gonzaga 7th or the 2019-20 season, the highest of non-power-five conference teams.



This ranking comes despite the loss of four starters. Rui Hachimara, Brandon Clarke, and Zach Norvell left the Zags to enter the NBA draft. They are projected as potential first rounders. The also lost senior point guard Josh Perkins, who graduated.



Even with these key losses, ESPN expects the Zags to win 30 games next season. The Zags have Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, and Filip Petrusev returning, as well as three incoming freshman in ESPN's recruiting database top 100. This season, Guard Admon Gilder will also play for the Zags as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M.

Gonzaga's Conference rival, the Saint Mary's Gaels ranked 19th on the list.

