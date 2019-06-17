Gonzaga men's basketball hires Vanderbilt's Roger Powell Jr. as assistant coach

Gonzaga Athletics Gonzaga has hired Roger Powell Jr. as an assistant coach for the men's basketball team.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University men's basketball has a new assistant coach.

Athletic Director Mike Roth and Head Coach Mark Few have hired Roger Powell Jr. to join their coaching staff.

According to a release from the university's athletic department, Powell was most recently the associate head coach at Vanderbilt. He played college ball at the University of Illinois and also served as an assistant coach at Valparaiso.

"Roger is not only a great basketball coach, but he's also a great person, which is of the utmost importance to our program," Few said. "He has a great family. Roger was an outstanding player and has a tremendous work ethic. He is a perfect fit for us. We're excited to have Roger join our program."

Powell joined the Vanderbilt staff in April of 2016. He helped the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament his first year.

"I am extremely excited to join a program with such great tradition," Powell said. "I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity from Coach Few and Athletic Director Mike Roth. I am really looking foward to getting to work, and for the future here at Gonzaga. I'm also excited to bring my family to Spokane and coach in front of the best fans in the country!"

