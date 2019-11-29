News

Gonzaga loses to Michigan in Battle for Atlantis championship game

By:

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 12:59 PM PST

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:02 PM PST

NASSAU, Bahamas - No. 8 Gonzaga lost to unranked Michigan in the Battle for Atlantis championship game on Friday.

Michigan dominated the Zags with an 82-64 win. Isaiah Livers helped lead the Wolverines with 21 points, while Jon Teske scored 19 and had 15 rebounds. 

Killie Tillie had 20 points for the Zags, while Filip Petrusev had 9 points and 9 rebounds. Joel Ayayai and Drew Timme also scored 9. 

The Wolverines' win comes on the tail of their win against No. 6 North Carolina on Thursday.

The Zags beat Oregon in overtime Thursday and looked tired as they played Michigan.  

RELATED: Zags knock off No. 11 Oregon in overtime nailbiter to advance to Atlantis title game

RELATED: Shorthanded Zags stay unbeaten with win in the Bahamas

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS