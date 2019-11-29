Gonzaga loses to Michigan in Battle for Atlantis championship game
NASSAU, Bahamas - No. 8 Gonzaga lost to unranked Michigan in the Battle for Atlantis championship game on Friday.
Michigan dominated the Zags with an 82-64 win. Isaiah Livers helped lead the Wolverines with 21 points, while Jon Teske scored 19 and had 15 rebounds.
Killie Tillie had 20 points for the Zags, while Filip Petrusev had 9 points and 9 rebounds. Joel Ayayai and Drew Timme also scored 9.
The Wolverines' win comes on the tail of their win against No. 6 North Carolina on Thursday.
The Zags beat Oregon in overtime Thursday and looked tired as they played Michigan.
