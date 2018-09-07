Gonzaga grad competing for Miss America this weekend

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Courtesy: Miss Washington Marie McNicholl-Carter Facebook page

SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent Gonzaga University graduate will be competing for the title of Miss America this weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Danamarie McNicholl, a 2017 graduate of Gonzaga, will be representing Washington state as she competes for Miss America 2019. In early July, McNicholl was named Miss Washington 2018 and received a $10,000 scholarship from the Miss Washington Scholarship Organization.

Before winning Miss Washington, McNicholl worked as a television news reporter in Spokane.

