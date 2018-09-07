Gonzaga grad competing for Miss America this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - A recent Gonzaga University graduate will be competing for the title of Miss America this weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Danamarie McNicholl, a 2017 graduate of Gonzaga, will be representing Washington state as she competes for Miss America 2019. In early July, McNicholl was named Miss Washington 2018 and received a $10,000 scholarship from the Miss Washington Scholarship Organization.
Before winning Miss Washington, McNicholl worked as a television news reporter in Spokane.
You can watch Miss America 2019 on kxly4 Sunday night at 9 p.m.
You can read her full bio here.
