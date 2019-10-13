News

Gonzaga alum Josh Perkins waived from Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have waived Gonzaga basketball alum Josh Perkins after just two months with the team.

The Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced on Sunday that the team had waived both Josh Perkins and Joe Chealey.

 

Perkins previously went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft, but signed with the Hornets on August 6, 2019.

With them, he appeared in two preseason games, averaging one point, three assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes of play per game. He spent the 2019 MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League with the Hornets and averaging much higher, with seven points, three assists and one steal, averaging 20 minutes per game over four appearances.

