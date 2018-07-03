News

Golfers help deputies catch suspect fleeing across fairways

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Golfers turned into 'deputies' as they helped chase down a suspect on the Spanaway Lake Golf Course in Pierce County. One golfer even gave a deputy a ride in his cart across multiple fairways.

The suspect was eventually tackled off his bike by another golfer and tased by deputies. Definitely not 'par' for the course. You can read the whole story from Pierce County below.

 

