Golfers help deputies catch suspect fleeing across fairways
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Golfers turned into 'deputies' as they helped chase down a suspect on the Spanaway Lake Golf Course in Pierce County. One golfer even gave a deputy a ride in his cart across multiple fairways.
The suspect was eventually tackled off his bike by another golfer and tased by deputies. Definitely not 'par' for the course. You can read the whole story from Pierce County below.
Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Wildfire burning on SR28 near Quincy
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next Story
Mayor orders flags to half-staff in support of Capital Gazette shooting victims
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Level 3 evacuation notice issued for Road W-NW and Stuhlmiller Road
- Mayor orders flags to half-staff in support of Capital Gazette shooting victims
- WSU campus parking to switch to digital system
- One dead, two seriously injured after raft overturns on Spokane River
- Gonzaga professor contributes to business book for Native Americans, by Native Americans
- Bald eagle nest shuts down campsites