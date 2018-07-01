Golden retriever saves owner from snake bite

ANTHEM, Ariz. - While on a morning hike with his owner Paula Godwin, Todd the golden retriever puppy became a hero.

According to a Facebook post from Godwin, "It was a beautiful morning, but as we were walking down the hill I almost stepped on a rattlesnake."

Todd, however, literally jumped into action and got in between Godwin and the snake, saving her from a bite to the leg.

Unfortunately, Todd suffered a bite to the face for his good deed.

Todd is home and back to being a puppy again, according to Godwin. "This is what a hero looks like," she said. "Say a little prayer for my sweet hero."