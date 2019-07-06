Going away on vacation? Here are some tips for protecting your home

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer is a time for traveling, which means your home can be more at risk for break-ins while you’re away.

Spokane has seen a recent spike in residential burglaries, something Spokane C.O.P.S. knows all too well. That said, the SPD-funded organization has some extra tips to help protect your home from break-ins, so you can rest easy while sitting poolside.

According to the organization, an overflowing mail slot can be a tip-off to burglars that a home is vacant. You can avoid an influx of mail by asking the post office to put a hold on your mail, or by simply asking a neighbor to collect it daily while you’re away.

Setting lights on a timer and keeping a car parked in the driveway are both ways to make a home look lived in. Hiring a house sitter can also help.

Spokane C.O.P.S. also suggests removing the spare key, so burglars don’t have an easy way into your home. If you have a designated emergency contact, it’s a good idea to give them a key in advance. It also suggests locking away valuables that would otherwise be sitting in plain sight, and unplugging electronics that could potentially start a fire.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the free vacation home check. That’s right, if you know you’re going to be out of town, let your neighborhood C.O.P.S. know and ask for a NOP patrol to swing past and check on things.

Lastly, as tempting as it may be to post your vacation plans on social media, try and resist from alerting the public that your home will be unoccupied.

