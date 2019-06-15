Global Target Register Outage affects Spokane and Coeur d'Alene locations

Scott Olson/Getty Images 1962: The first Target discount store opens in Roseville, Minnesota. By the end of 1962, four more stores would open in Minnesota.

Scott Olson/Getty Images 1962: The first Target discount store opens in Roseville, Minnesota. By the end of 1962, four more stores would open in Minnesota.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A major system outage is impacting Target stores across the globe.

In a statement, Target said they are "aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores" and their teams "are troubleshooting now".

We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target News (@TargetNews) June 15, 2019

The outage was first reported around 10:45 am PT.

According to a guest relations representative at the Spokane South Hill location, the Target staff is "making the most of what we can with what we have" and appreciates everyone's patience as they try to sort out the issue.

The South Hill location is able to process one to two items at a time. To help with the mounting crowd in the store, employees are passing out refreshments to shoppers.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.