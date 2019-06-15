News

Global Target Register Outage affects Spokane and Coeur d'Alene locations

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 12:59 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:59 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A major system outage is impacting Target stores across the globe. 

In a statement, Target said they are "aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores" and their teams "are troubleshooting now".

The outage was first reported around 10:45 am PT. 

According to a guest relations representative at the Spokane South Hill location, the Target staff is "making the most of what we can with what we have" and appreciates everyone's patience as they try to sort out the issue. 

The South Hill location is able to process one to two items at a time. To help with the mounting crowd in the store, employees are passing out refreshments to shoppers.

