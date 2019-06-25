Gleason Fest 2019 releases musical guest lineup

SPOKANE, Wash. - The lineup for Gleason Fest 2019 is here!

This year, visitors can expect to see The Dandy Warhols with special guest The Grizzled Mighty as well as Delbert & Left Hand Smoke.

Gleason Fest is an annual music festival inspired by Spokane native, Steve Gleason, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011.

According to the festival's website, "All proceeds benefit the Gleason Initiative Foundation mission of providing life-improving technology and services to those afflicted with ALS and create global awareness for the disease."

Gleason Fest 2019 will be held on Saturday, August 10 in Riverfront Park. Ticket information is coming soon.

🚨THE CONCERT LINEUP IS HERE!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cchzIOpu3K — Gleason Fest (@gleasonfest) June 24, 2019

