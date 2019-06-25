Gleason Fest 2019 releases musical guest lineup
SPOKANE, Wash. - The lineup for Gleason Fest 2019 is here!
This year, visitors can expect to see The Dandy Warhols with special guest The Grizzled Mighty as well as Delbert & Left Hand Smoke.
Gleason Fest is an annual music festival inspired by Spokane native, Steve Gleason, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011.
According to the festival's website, "All proceeds benefit the Gleason Initiative Foundation mission of providing life-improving technology and services to those afflicted with ALS and create global awareness for the disease."
Gleason Fest 2019 will be held on Saturday, August 10 in Riverfront Park. Ticket information is coming soon.
🚨THE CONCERT LINEUP IS HERE!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cchzIOpu3K— Gleason Fest (@gleasonfest) June 24, 2019
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
Previous Story
Three structures burn in fire near Turnbull Wildlife Refuge
Next Story
Spokane City Council rejects joining regional emergency dispatch system
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Auction purchases prompt charges against Idaho official
- Gleason Fest 2019 releases musical guest lineup
- Spokane City Council rejects joining regional emergency dispatch system
- Ironman 70.3 still needs more than 100 volunteers
- Spokane's Anne McClain returns to Earth
- Study finds you need to make more than $17 an hour to afford 2-bedroom housing in Spokane