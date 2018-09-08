News

Glade Creek Fire burning 3,000 acres near Mabton

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 01:57 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 02:57 PM PDT

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire burning near Mabton in Yakima County is currently burning 3,000 acres and growing, requiring state fire assistance.

The Glade Creek Fire started Friday night shortly after 9 p.m. and is burning grass and sage brush. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time.

The fire cause is under investigation.

