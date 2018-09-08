Glade Creek Fire burning 3,000 acres near Mabton
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A wildfire burning near Mabton in Yakima County is currently burning 3,000 acres and growing, requiring state fire assistance.
The Glade Creek Fire started Friday night shortly after 9 p.m. and is burning grass and sage brush. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time.
The fire cause is under investigation.
State Mobilization approved for the #GladeCreekFire near Mabton in Yakima County. 3,000+ acres. #WaWILDFIRE— WA Fire Marshal (@wafiremarshal) September 8, 2018
