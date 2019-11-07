News

Give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost your car this morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - It will be a cold, frosty morning across the Inland Northwest. 

Grab a few extra layers as you head out the door, but don't forget your sunglasses. Sunny weather is on the way later this morning and into the afternoon. 

High pressure means more above-average temperatures and don't forget - an air stagnation advisory is an effect through at least Friday. 

