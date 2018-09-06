Girl raises 20k for Moses Lake Police Department K9 program

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 9 year old Moses Lake girl presented the Moses Lake Police Department with a $20,275 check today for its K9 program.

Kenna Morrison decided a few weeks ago that she was going to donate the sales of her "Slime by Kenna" from the September 1, Farmer's Market to charity.

Since she loves dogs and cops, she decided on the Moses Lake PD K9 program.

But she wasn't quite satisfied. Kenna then went to nearly 60 local businesses, asking them to match her donation.

The response was overwhelming and not only did many businesses donate, but Kenna sold out $1,000 worth of slime in three hours at the market. People kept coming and she took in an additional $2,500 in donations.

The money will be used to purchase a second K9 Unit for the police department.