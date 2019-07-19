Get the family comfortable on the water at Paddle, Splash and Play

SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you want to get the family out on a kayaking adventure? Have some fun on stand-up paddle boards, but maybe feel nervous about keeping the kids safe on our local rivers? Here's your chance to learn with experts!

The Spokane Canoe and Kayak Club is holding their annual Paddle, Splash and Play event Saturday, July 20 at the Nine Mile Recreation Center. Members of the club who tend to spend more time on the water in the summer than on land will be there, ready to answer your questions and help you get comfortable on or in the vessel of your choosing!

Each participant will get a half hour to try out each water activity. Local partners will provide a plethora of kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards as well to help reduce wait times.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids are free, adults 18 and older pay $5. Life jackets will be available for use, but you are encouraged to bring your own.