Get spooky on Lake Coeur d'Alene with a Moonlit Monster Cruise
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Resort is offering Moonlit Monster Cruises this spooky season!
There are options for all ages to experience the "fright-filled" events.
[RELATED: Zombies and hunters to take over downtown Spokane at 7th annual Zombie Crawl]
The family friendly cruise will happen the weekend before Halloween, on October 24, 26 and 27 at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. The boats will be decked out in spooky décor, feature signature halloween drinks and a Grand Prize Photo Contest. Tickets are $10 per person, kids ages three and under are free. Guests are asked to be in line a half hour before the cruise departs.
[RELATED: Hike with zombies at Riverside State Park on Oct. 19]
On the 21+ adult cruise, organizers said "the drinks will be stronger, the cruise is spookier and the music is louder." This cruise will only run on Saturday, October 26th at 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive a half hour before the boat leaves the dock. Tickets for the adult cruise are also $10.00 per person.
All cruises will run about 45 minutes. You can buy tickets here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Public Library offering passes to Mobius Science Center
- $30,000 in damage done to Liberty Lake City equipment, police looking for suspects
- Avista resolves power outage affecting over 3,000 customers
- Cougar Gold Cheese will hike up its prices
- Understanding how I-976 will impact the City of Spokane
- WSU Health Science Spokane begins expansion process