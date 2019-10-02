News

Get spooky on Lake Coeur d'Alene with a Moonlit Monster Cruise

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 09:15 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:31 PM PDT

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Resort is offering Moonlit Monster Cruises this spooky season!

There are options for all ages to experience the "fright-filled" events. 

[RELATED: Zombies and hunters to take over downtown Spokane at 7th annual Zombie Crawl]

The family friendly cruise will happen the weekend before Halloween, on October 24, 26 and 27 at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. The boats will be decked out in spooky décor, feature signature halloween drinks and a Grand Prize Photo Contest. Tickets are $10 per person, kids ages three and under are free. Guests are asked to be in line a half hour before the cruise departs. 

[RELATED: Hike with zombies at Riverside State Park on Oct. 19]

On the 21+ adult cruise, organizers said "the drinks will be stronger, the cruise is spookier and the music is louder." This cruise will only run on Saturday, October 26th at 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive a half hour before the boat leaves the dock. Tickets for the adult cruise are also $10.00 per person.

All cruises will run about 45 minutes. You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS