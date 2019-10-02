Get spooky on Lake Coeur d'Alene with a Moonlit Monster Cruise

Coeur d'Alene Resort Photo courtesy the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Resort is offering Moonlit Monster Cruises this spooky season!

There are options for all ages to experience the "fright-filled" events.

The family friendly cruise will happen the weekend before Halloween, on October 24, 26 and 27 at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. The boats will be decked out in spooky décor, feature signature halloween drinks and a Grand Prize Photo Contest. Tickets are $10 per person, kids ages three and under are free. Guests are asked to be in line a half hour before the cruise departs.

On the 21+ adult cruise, organizers said "the drinks will be stronger, the cruise is spookier and the music is louder." This cruise will only run on Saturday, October 26th at 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive a half hour before the boat leaves the dock. Tickets for the adult cruise are also $10.00 per person.

All cruises will run about 45 minutes. You can buy tickets here.