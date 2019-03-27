Get ready for Summer, renew your SplashPass today!

News

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 06:31 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The official start to Spring means it's already time to start thinking about Summer... right? 

Enjoy some pool time this Summer by renewing your SplashPass! The pass gives families free access to all six of Spokane's aquatic centers. 

Renew your pass here or by dialing 311 or (509) 755-2489 to renew over the phone. 

