Get ready for more wet, windy weather
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a wet Thursday night, we will get another break for most of Friday, before the next of several rounds of valley rain, mountain snow and breezy winds move through the region.
Saturday looks like the wettest day of the 7-day forecast, and also the coolest. Seasonal temperatures will continue for Friday, but temperatures will drop into the mid 40s for Friday. Locally heavy mountain snow is possible Saturday and Sunday, which could impact travel over the mountain passes.
There is a slight chance of low elevation snow Saturday afternoon and evening along with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm.
Previous Story
Catholic Charities hopes new security team will lower downtown crime
Next Story
DOJ awards millions to improve public safety in American Indian, Alaska native communities
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Catholic Charities hopes new security team will lower downtown crime
- DOJ awards millions to improve public safety in American Indian, Alaska native communities
- Air 4 Adventure: Pend Oreille Bay Trail
- Police: Burglar steals jewelry while great grandmother sleeps nearby
- Saturday is the last day for free tree disposal
- Man arrested for robbing WinCo Foods, reportedly threatening employees with knife