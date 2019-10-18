Get ready for more wet, windy weather

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. More wet, windy weather More wet, windy weather

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a wet Thursday night, we will get another break for most of Friday, before the next of several rounds of valley rain, mountain snow and breezy winds move through the region.

Saturday looks like the wettest day of the 7-day forecast, and also the coolest. Seasonal temperatures will continue for Friday, but temperatures will drop into the mid 40s for Friday. Locally heavy mountain snow is possible Saturday and Sunday, which could impact travel over the mountain passes.

There is a slight chance of low elevation snow Saturday afternoon and evening along with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm.