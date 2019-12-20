News

Get out of the rain, watch 'A Christmas Carol' and look at airplanes

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:16 AM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:40 AM PST

Get out of the rain, watch 'A Christmas Carol' and look at airplanes

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four fun events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS