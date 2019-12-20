Get out of the rain, watch 'A Christmas Carol' and look at airplanes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four fun events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:
- Spark Central Radio Theatre: A Christmas Carol
- Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
- Spark Central (Kendall Yards)
- 1214 W. Summit Parkway, Spokane
- An adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic
- Experience the joy of radio theatre
- Historic Flight Museum
- Free through the end of the year
- 10-4 p.m.
- Felts Field Airport
- 5829 E. Rutter Avenue, Spokane
- Winter Glow Spectacular
- Open through January 2
- Orchard Park, Liberty Lake
- Holiday lights display and music
- Holiday Lights at Manito Park
- Through December 22
- Gaiser Conservatory, Manito Park
- Dress warmly! The line extends outside
Previous Story
Coeur d'Alene non-profit fixes up donated bikes for those who can't afford them
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Still last-minute Christmas shopping? The National Retail Federation says you're not alone
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Coeur d'Alene non-profit fixes up donated bikes for those who can't afford them
- Still last-minute Christmas shopping? The National Retail Federation says you're not alone
- Rep. Matt Shea responds to investigative report, hints at 'huge announcements' to come
- Have any spare cat litter laying around? The Spokane Humane Society needs it
- Moses Lake Police searching for suspect in possible gang-related shooting
- SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody at Spokane apartment