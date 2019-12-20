Get out of the rain, watch 'A Christmas Carol' and look at airplanes

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four fun events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Spark Central Radio Theatre : A Christmas Carol Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Spark Central (Kendall Yards) 1214 W. Summit Parkway, Spokane An adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Experience the joy of radio theatre

: A Christmas Carol Historic Flight Museum Free through the end of the year 10-4 p.m. Felts Field Airport 5829 E. Rutter Avenue, Spokane

Winter Glow Spectacular Open through January 2 Orchard Park, Liberty Lake Holiday lights display and music

Holiday Lights at Manito Park Through December 22 Gaiser Conservatory, Manito Park Dress warmly! The line extends outside

