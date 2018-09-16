Get FREE fair tickets if you donate to Coats 4 Kids today

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to start collecting coats to help keep kids in our community warm this winter.

Our Coats 4 Kids drive kicks off TODAY at the Spokane County Interstate Fair! If you drop off a new or gently used coat at one of our donation boxes, your child can get into the fair for free.

Coats 4 Kids donation boxes are at each main entrance of the fair. We'll be out collecting until 6:00 tonight. You'll get one free child ticket for each coat that's donated. Children must be under the age of 13 to use the tickets.

The fair is located at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, at 404 N Havana St #1, Spokane Valley, WA 99212.