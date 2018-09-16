News

Get FREE fair tickets if you donate to Coats 4 Kids today

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 10:56 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 10:56 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to start collecting coats to help keep kids in our community warm this winter. 

Our Coats 4 Kids drive kicks off TODAY at the Spokane County Interstate Fair! If you drop off a new or gently used coat at one of our donation boxes, your child can get into the fair for free.

Coats 4 Kids donation boxes are at each main entrance of the fair. We'll be out collecting until 6:00 tonight. You'll get one free child ticket for each coat that's donated. Children must be under the age of 13 to use the tickets. 

The fair is located at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, at 404 N Havana St #1, Spokane Valley, WA 99212.

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS