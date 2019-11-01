Get crafty, check out the new South Hill bookstore and other free, fun events this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you spent all your money on candy and costumes this weekend, don’t worry too much. We have some fun ideas you can take the family to this weekend, free of charge.
Wishing Tree Books Grand Opening
- 1410 E. 11th Ave, Spokane
- 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- The new bookstore in Soth Perry is celebrating its grand opening, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, story time, family-friendly board games and more.
Toon Town Workshops
- 105 N. 4th St, Coeur d’Alene
- 1- 2:30 p.m.
- SayRoar Studios is inviting kids (ages 8-17) to participate in a young artist workshop. This week’s class will feature storyboard making. Kids will use templates to plan a scene for a film.
Holiday Craft Fair
- Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center: 405 North William Street, Post Falls
- 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Who says it’s too early for holiday decorating? The craft fair will feature 25 vendors, food, music, and plenty of holiday fun!
