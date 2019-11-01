Get crafty, check out the new South Hill bookstore and other free, fun events this weekend

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you spent all your money on candy and costumes this weekend, don’t worry too much. We have some fun ideas you can take the family to this weekend, free of charge.

Wishing Tree Books Grand Opening

1410 E. 11th Ave, Spokane

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The new bookstore in Soth Perry is celebrating its grand opening, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, story time, family-friendly board games and more.

Toon Town Workshops

105 N. 4th St, Coeur d’Alene

1- 2:30 p.m.

SayRoar Studios is inviting kids (ages 8-17) to participate in a young artist workshop. This week’s class will feature storyboard making. Kids will use templates to plan a scene for a film.

Holiday Craft Fair