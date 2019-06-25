Get comfortable climbing before heading outdoors this summer at Wild Walls

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wanted to give rock climbing a shot? There are plenty of great places to do so in the Inland Northwest! Remember, you've got to crawl before you walk, and right in downtown Spokane you can try it out in a controlled environment before hitting the great outdoors.

Nestled on 2nd Avenue, Wild Walls has been helping folks to kick their fear of heights, build trust, prepare for climbing adventures ahead – and have a whole lot of fun in the process!

A team of experienced instructors are there to help you learn the sport, get you set up in your harness and up the rock walls! Most have been climbing since they were kids and are excited to see so many children signing up for 2019 summer camps. The first two sessions of the summer have sold out, but several in the month of July have spaces available. You can learn more about camps for kids here.

Wild Walls is like a typical gym that you go work out at. They've got memberships and punch cards for frequent guests, and you can drop in anytime during business hours by yourself, with the kids or a friend to get in some practice. Classes are available throughout the year for women, children and beginners. Along the walls, avid climbers have posted trips where folks can sign up for new climbing adventures outside the rock wall gym. You can learn more about class options and memberships here.

The business prides itself on being able to accommodate all skill levels and abilities. They've got special equipment on hand to help disabled climbers make it to the top. To find out more about utilizing that equipment, call Wild Walls at 509-455-9596.

