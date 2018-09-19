Gesser resigns from WSU amid sexual misconduct allegations

PULLMAN, Wash - Associate athletic director and former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser has resigned from the university amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Gesser sent his resignation letter to kxly4 News Tuesday afternoon.

His letter is below.

Effective immediately, please accept my resignation as Assistant Athletic Director at Washington State University. I am deeply saddened that recent circumstances in my private life have created a distraction for the Department and University. While I certainly never intended to hurt anyone, I believe it is best for all involved for me to move on.



I would like to thank Bill Moos and Dr. Elson Floyd for giving me this amazing opportunity to serve an institution I love. I am also deeply grateful to Dr. Kirk Schulz and Pat Chun for their fantastic leadership these past several years. I apologize to each of you for creating a situation that reflected negatively on WSU in any way.



To the young woman that I made feel uncomfortable, I respectfully have a different recollection of the situation youâve described, but acknowledge that I should never have been in the situation in the first place, and I apologize. I truly never meant to cause you harm.



This is a very difficult time for me and my family, and I truly appreciate our friends, including the incredible colleagues and alumni I have met through my time at WSU. With this personal matter being made so public, it is taking a toll on my family in this close-knit community. I appreciate your understanding for the impact this has on them.



I remain a proud supporter of WSU, and I wish this community all the best.

Respectfully,



Jason Gesser

Gesser faced mounting criticism that began last week with public records obtained by WSU's student newspaper. Monday, a woman came forward and filed a formal complaint against Gesser.

More on this developing story as it becomes available.