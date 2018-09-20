Gesser harassment investigation: what's next?

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Office for Equal Opportunity is set to interview the woman who accused Jason Gesser of sexual harassment, along with her family, about the night he allegedly groped and tried to kiss her in 2015.

Following Gesser's resignation Tuesday, the university announced in a statement the Office for Equal Opportunity intended to follow through on its investigation of Alyssa Wold-Bodeau's complaint about the former Cougar Athletic Fund assistant director.

The office's guidelines for responding to allegations of sexual misconduct say it could take up to two months to gather information about these cases, then possibly another month to put out reports to those named in the investigation.

In an interview with KXLY4 Tuesday, just hours before Gesser resigned, Wold-Bodeau said she hoped her complaint would bring justice.

"Just that the right thing is done in this situation. I don't know what that is, but just the right thing is gonna be done in this situation," she said. "And that these girls that may be involved or have their own story can find their voice one day."

It's unclear whether Gesser's resignation will affect the investigation moving forward. The office's guidelines say if the complaint does not involve a member of the WSU community, "OEO may refer the matter to an outside entity or agency, as appropriate and consistent with applicable privacy laws."

In a statement she released Tuesday evening, Wold-Bodeau said in part "it's been a long and difficult 48 hours, and an even more difficult three years. I'm extremely happy to see that Jason has resigned his position of influence and power at WSU."

KXLY4 has reached out to WSU to get more information on how these investigations are conducted. We will keep you updated as we learn more.