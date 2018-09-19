Gesser accuser responds to his resignation from WSU

SPOKANE, Wash - A woman who went public with a sexual misconduct allegation against former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser sent out a statement, shortly after he announced his resignation.

Alyssa Wold-Bodeau sent this statement to kxly4 News late Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s been a long and difficult 48 hours, and an even more difficult three years. I’m extremely happy to see that Jason has resigned his position of influence and power at WSU. It’s a relief to know that no other young women will be subjected to Mr. Gesser's actions and abuse of power. I pray he gets the help he needs and that his family can move forward. I also pray that this event will serve to give encouragement to others. Staying silent is no longer an option. If my story resonates with you, come forward. Bring it to the light so that we all - as a community - can begin the healing process. And to my Coug nation; thank you so much for the support. You are an amazing family.”

Wold-Bodeau is a former WSU volleyball player who also worked as a nanny for the Gesser family.

She came forward publicly after allegations against Gesser surfaced last week.

She said Gesser picked her up for an event in 2015. She says he tried to kiss her over and over without her consent.

Wold-Bodeau said she didn't come forward because she didn't want to hurt the Gesser family. She said she came forward now because she didn't want anyone else to be hurt.

"The reason I'm sharing now is because it's been brought to my attention that this is not the first time and I am not the only one," she told KXLY4's Taylor Graham Tuesday.