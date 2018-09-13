Gesser accusations: Student newspaper calls WSU response inaccurate

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's student newspaper, The Daily Evergreen, fired back Thursday at the university's response to sexual harassment allegations against Jason Gesser, the assistant athletic director for the Cougar Athletic Fund.

President Kirk Schulz and Athletic Director Pat Chun released a statement Thursday morning in response to the newspaper's article, which detailed a number of sexual harassment accusations against Gesser.

Here's Schulz and Chun's complete joint statement:

"President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun have offered the following statement in response to the September 13 article regarding WSU staff member Jason Gesser in the The Daily Evergreen. We take any allegation of sexual misconduct extremely seriously. A thorough review was launched by the University's Office for Equal Opportunity once University administrators became aware of allegations against Mr. Gesser in December 2017. On multiple occasions, investigators interviewed or attempted to interview all those allegedly involved. Following a comprehensive evaluation of the information available, the Office for Equal Opportunity found no violation of University policy. As per standard practice, the Office for Equal Opportunity shared its report with Washington State University's Office of Human Resource Services. Human resources staff worked with Director of Athletics Pat Chun to directly address with Mr. Gesser the issues raised in the report. It is important to reiterate that the University followed its established procedures to review the matter and found no violation of Washington State University policy. The allegations were taken seriously and addressed at the appropriate level. As part of a separate audit of Mr. Gesser's travel receipts in his role as an Athletics Department fundraiser, a $39.78 overcharge was identified. Mr. Gesser has since reimbursed the University for the full amount. If individuals have any information regarding allegations of misconduct by WSU employees, they should call the Office for Equal Opportunity at 509-335-8288 or send email to oeo@wsu.edu."

The Daily Evergreen posted another article to its website Thursday in response to the statement. The article says information in the release from President Kirk Schulz and Athletic Director Pat Chun goes against the newspaper's findings.

The newspaper says two women named in the public records detailing the Gesser accusations said they had not been contacted by the university's Office of Equal Opportunity about the complaint review. Evergreen reporter Ian Smay said the newspaper is working to confirm a third denial.

The newspaper stated it will be keeping all identities of the women named in the review private.

This is a developing story.