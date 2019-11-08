Generation Alive's annual fundraiser promises to be anything but typical

SPOKANE, Wash. - 'Tis the season for fundraisers, galas and holiday parties galore, as we get in to the spirit of giving ahead of the holidays.

Many local non-profits pick this time of year to hold their annual fundraising events as a way to thank their donors and remind them to think of them and those they serve during the holidays.

In an effort to stand-out from the crowd, Generation Alive is asking attendees of their annual Ignite Fundraiser to help them assemble 5,000 meals for families in need in the Spokane community.

Generation Alive's mission is to empower youth to compassionately engage the needs of the community through action and service. The non-profit works with 25 Spokane-area schools throughout the year, mainly elementary and middle school students. They'd be the ones assembling meals but at the event it will be the adults turn!

Meals will then be delivered to Second Harvest.

There is still limited seating available for the Ignite fundraiser. You can find out more information, here.https://generationalive.org/