GCSO: Medical emergency possibly caused fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 75-year-old man is dead and three people injured in a rollover crash near Moses Lake on Saturday.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Max Taylor was driving east on Road 7- Northeast when he collided with a 16-year-old Moses Lake driver in the westbound lane.
The Sheriff’s Office said Taylor was taken to Samaritan Healthcare, where he died.
The other driver and her two passengers were injured and taken to Samaritan Healthcare.
Police said they believe Taylor suffered a medical emergency that caused him to swerve into the opposite lane.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
