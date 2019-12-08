News

GCSO: Medical emergency possibly caused fatal Moses Lake crash

By:

Posted: Dec 07, 2019 05:28 PM PST

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 05:29 PM PST

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A 75-year-old man is dead and three people injured in a rollover crash near Moses Lake on Saturday. 

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Max Taylor was driving east on Road 7- Northeast when he collided with a 16-year-old Moses Lake driver in the westbound lane. 

The Sheriff’s Office said Taylor was taken to Samaritan Healthcare, where he died. 

The other driver and her two passengers were injured and taken to Samaritan Healthcare. 

Police said they believe Taylor suffered a medical emergency that caused him to swerve into the opposite lane. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS