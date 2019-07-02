Gas prices in Spokane down 36 cents from this time last year

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, gas in Spokane is much cheaper than it was at this time last year.

According to fuel tracking site GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of gas at Spokane stations dropped four cents in the last week. It's now at $2.93.

GasBuddy said that price is almost 36 cents less than it was on July 1 of last year. Here's how it stacks up to other recent years:

July 1, 2018: $3.29/g

July 1, 2017: $2.69/g

July 1, 2016: $2.52/g

July 1, 2015: $3.04/g

July 1, 2014: $3.79/g

Prices are likely to rise a bit ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, so if you have travel plans you may want to fill up now.

