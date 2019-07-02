Gas prices in Spokane down 36 cents from this time last year
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, gas in Spokane is much cheaper than it was at this time last year.
According to fuel tracking site GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of gas at Spokane stations dropped four cents in the last week. It's now at $2.93.
GasBuddy said that price is almost 36 cents less than it was on July 1 of last year. Here's how it stacks up to other recent years:
- July 1, 2018: $3.29/g
- July 1, 2017: $2.69/g
- July 1, 2016: $2.52/g
- July 1, 2015: $3.04/g
- July 1, 2014: $3.79/g
Prices are likely to rise a bit ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, so if you have travel plans you may want to fill up now.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Fire near Vantage Bridge grows to 200 acres, quickly contained
- Neighbors, non-profit voice concern over proposed homeless shelter on East Sprague
- Wildfire near SR 243 in Grant County is under control
- Holiday impacts SCRAPS operations
- Liberty Lake temporarily closed to swimmers and boaters for lake treatment
- Child describes attempted kidnapping at Hoopfest