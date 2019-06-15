Gas prices dropping nationwide

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gas prices are dropping nationwide, according to AAA.

The company reported the nationwide average cost for a gallon of unleaded gas is $2.69. That number was down $0.21 from the $2.90 drivers paid last year on this date.

As crude oil supply remains high and demand stays low, AAA predicts drivers could see a 10-cent drop in average gas prices before the end of summer.

Washington drivers pay more for gas than the national average because of the state's gas taxes. As of June 15th, the average cost per gallon in Washington was $3.41. However, Spokane County drivers find gas at a lower average price of $3.08.

In Idaho, that state average cost was $3.11 and Kootenai County was $2.91.

Find more information on national gas prices and the gas price calculator on AAA's website.

