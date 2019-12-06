Gas leak forces Gonzaga students to evacuate dorms, Hamilton back open
SPOKANE, Wash. - A gas leak forced Gonzaga University students to evacuate their dormitories on the east side of campus early Friday morning.
A gas line was struck by construction equipment in the area of Hamilton and Springfield.
The Spokane Fire Department and Avista workers responded to the scene to address the problem.
Police stopped traffic along Hamilton for nearly two hours. The road reopened just after 9 a.m.
Approximately 750 were evacuated. No one was injured and everyone was accounted for.
RELATED: Firefighters: Carbon monoxide scare at South Hill restaurant serves as important reminder
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the approximate number of students evacuated. Fire officials originally said 1,350 students were affected, but the university confirmed it was 750.
