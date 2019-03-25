Garland Street Fair's success leads to its end; 2019 event canceled

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Garland Street Fair will not return in 2019, according to an update on the event's website.

"Thank you for your support. For 2019, we will not be doing the street fair. Please stay tuned for an update on 2020," the website reads.

Julie Shepherd with the Garland Business District said the event has gotten too big without the right amount help, making the event difficult to put on. Shepherd said the business district is now working to bring visitors to the Garland District throughout the year, instead of just during the street fair.

For 16 years, the Garland Street Fair brings vendors, live music and a car show to the Garland District. The event shuts down several streets, but draws hundreds of attendees.

The street fair's cancelation resembles that ofElkfest, another annual local festival. Elkfest was canceled after a 13-year-run. Its organizer cited the event's rousing success as its ultimate undoing. The local music festival drew hundreds of people to the Browne's Addition neighborhood, but was ultimately canceled following concerns by local government officials and neighbors.

