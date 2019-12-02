Gardner Minshew named starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FLORIDA - Gardner Minshew has been named the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Washington State University football player will start this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Franchise quarterback Nick Foles was benched at halftime in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foles turned the ball over on the Jags' first three drives in Sunday's game. Fans even chanted for Minshew after the second turnover.

Minshew previously started for the Jaguars after Foles suffered a broken collarbone. In the off-season, the Jaguars signed the former Super Bowl MVP to a four-year, $88 million contract, which included a franchise record, $50.125 million guaranteed.

