Garage fire heavily damages house in Hillyard

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire heavily damaged a house and three garages in the Hillyard area early Friday morning.

It happened on the 2300 block of E. Queen Ave.

Firefighters tell KXLY the fire started in a garage, then spread to the house, which is heavily damaged, but not a total loss.

— Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) June 28, 2019

A total of three garages on two different properties were burned.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but firefighters did rescue one dog.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

