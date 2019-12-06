News

Gaiser Conservatory to light up for the holiday season next Friday

You've seen a Christmas tree, but have you ever seen a Christmas cactus? 

Manito Park’s Gaiser Conservatory will once again transform into a winter wonderland on Friday, December 13. 

Each year, the flowers are decked out with over 30,000 twinkling lights, according to the Friends of Manito Facebook page. 

The conservatory will be open from 12- 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, and again from 12- 3:30 p.m. from Dec. 23-30. 

