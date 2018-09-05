Future of Spokane golf courses comes into focus with selection of architect

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has selected Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course Architects to develop master plans for each of the four city-owned golf courses: Indian Canyon, Creek at Qualchan, Esmeralda, and Downriver.

The master plans will help guide facility improvements beyond irrigation needs and provide a roadmap for future refinements.

The Parks and Recreation department say it selected RTJ II because of the firm’s core design principles of honoring the cultural, geographical and historical aspects of the land.

"This is an exciting time for golf in Spokane as we make investments in our future,” said Leroy Eadie, Parks and Recreation Director. “I believe Robert Trent Jones II will develop a great vision through master plans for our four golf courses, and we look forward to collaborating with our golfing community on the process.”

RTJ II’s initial focus will be on the modernization of irrigation systems at Indian Canyon Golf Course and Esmeralda Golf Course, with work at Indian Canyon scheduled to begin this fall, and the project at Esmeralda Golf Course to begin in 2019. Downriver and The Creek at Qualchan will see improvements between 2020 and 2022.

“We are taking steps toward refining the golf experience at each course, both in playability and aesthetics” said Bruce Charlton, President/Chief Designer Officer of RTJ II. “Each phase of the improvement projects will be implemented at the respective courses during the next four years.”

The first master plan to be developed, for Indian Canyon, will be shared with the public for feedback at a construction kick-off celebration Friday, September 28 at Indian Canyon.