Enjoy Spring with fun activities at Mobius Science Center

SPOKANE, Wash. - The countdown to Spring Break is on for local schools, and Mobius Spokane is gearing up for those families who plan to stay in town for the week.

Each day at the Science Center, Mobius will have activities that will give families the chance to become engineers, design ships and make mini green houses.

The newest exhibit, "Forever Forestry," transports guests up into the trees as they take a deep dive into what forests provide us.

All activities at the Science Center are included with admission. No reservation is required. However, Spring Break camps at the Children's Museum and Planetarium shows costs extra.

Sign up for camps and activities here.

