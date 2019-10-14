News

Fugitive arrested by police after posting selfies outside of Spokane County Jail

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Patrol Anti-Crime Team arrested a fugitive who was taunting Spokane Police for months on social media.

Ryan W. Seaman escaped from work release earlier in the year, and had a warrant for his arrest.

After his escape, he had taken to social media and frequently posted selfies in front of the jail for months with his girlfriend, taunting the police with the caption: "bad boys, whatcha gonna do?"

According to Spokane Police, he was found in the shop behind his grandmother's house in the 3000 block of East Hoffman and arrested for his outstanding warrants.

