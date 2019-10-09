Fuel tanker spill closes westbound lanes of I-90 near Vantage Bridge
KITTITAS CO., Wash. - Washington State Patrol is responding to a large fuel spill near Vantage Bridge.
Currently, westbound I-90 is closed while crews assess the situation. There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen, but State Route 26 to 243 are available as a detour, according to Trooper John Bryant.
#UPDATE - No current estimate to reopen. Use SR26 to SR 243 as a detour. pic.twitter.com/Uyya29dVPb— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) October 9, 2019
This is a developing story.
