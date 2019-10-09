News

Fuel tanker spill closes westbound lanes of I-90 near Vantage Bridge

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 10:43 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:37 AM PDT

Fuel tanker spill closes westbound lanes of I-90 near Vantage Bridge

KITTITAS CO., Wash. - Washington State Patrol is responding to a large fuel spill near Vantage Bridge.

Currently, westbound I-90 is closed while crews assess the situation. There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen, but State Route 26 to 243 are available as a detour, according to Trooper John Bryant.

 

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS