Making Spirits Bright: Extreme Team lights up display outside Sacred Heart Children's Hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you drive past Cowley Park any time soon, you’ll notice its transformation into a winter wonderland.

The Extreme Team has been hard at work all week, stringing lights to ready the display meant to brighten the spirits of kids at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday, as the switch was flipped, it wasn’t just the park that lit up.

Six-year-old Kellan Anderson beamed as he flipped the switch, illuminating the trees below. Just one week ago, Kellan rang the bell that signified the end of his battle with cancer.

Tons of patients at the hospital gathered around the windows, eager to see the display.

"It looked really cool just seeing all the lights go on," said 11-year-old Chloe.

Not only did the display lift the spirits of children at the hospital, it also proved the power of community. ACE Hardware, BECU, and Avista were just some of the many contributors that helped to make the event possible.